Overnight wreck shuts down Harding Place for several hours

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. (WSMV) The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An overnight wreck shut down Harding Place between Interstate 65 and Old Hickory Boulevard in south Nashville early Monday morning.

Metro police say a man drove his pickup truck into a utility pole just around 2:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive, but the pole had to be completely replaced.

For hours, drivers had to work their way around through the neighborhood to get from one side to the other, which made for a tough morning for neighbors.

"I think it's pretty hard because this is the first time this has happened here, so we're not used to it," said neighbor Dhalia Perez.

Metro police said they do not think the driver was drinking. They said they believe he fell asleep.

Harding Place has since reopened.

