Police ID victims in deadly crash on Vietnam Veterans Blvd

Gallatin police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard on Christmas Day.

According to the Gallatin Police Department, one vehicle hit the rear end of a second vehicle near Big Station Camp Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the car hit a rock embankment and went up in flames, ejecting the five people inside.

A 3-year-old boy and the driver, 27-year-old William Hobbs, were instantly killed. Reba Cooke, 22, was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where she later died. Both Hobbs and Cooke are from Portland.

A 5-year-old girl and a 6-month-old are being treated for injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. At this time, police said they do not believe the driver of the second vehicle caused the crash.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. It's not clear what caused the wreck.

