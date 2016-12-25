Tennessean delivery driver claims self-defense in deadly shooting

Police are investigating a self-defense claim in Sunday's deadly shooting outside Greenwood Cemetery.

Vince Freeman, 53, told police that Graeme Whinery walked up to his car with a knife and punched him in the face.

Freeman says that's when he got a pistol from the driver's side door of his car and shot him. Whinery ran across Elm Hill Pike and died.

Police say the fight started at Elm Hill Pike and Air Lane Drive. Freeman, who is a delivery driver for The Tennessean, says the driver of a black Volkswagen pulled in front of him and slammed on his brakes several times. Freeman says he followed the car to get the license plate number. That's when Freeman says Whinery confronted him.

Whinery's wife was in the car with him. She says she asked Whinery to stop driving aggressively. Whinery says she and her husband were at the cemetery as part of the Pokemon Go game.

Freeman is cooperating with detectives. He has not been charged.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.