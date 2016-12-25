3 robberies believed to be committed by same 2 suspects

Police are investigating three overnight robberies that happened within an hour of each other that appear to have been committed by the same suspects.

Just before midnight Saturday, two white suspects (believed to be women) entered the Shell station at 3769 Murfreesboro Pike and demanded cash at gunpoint.

Then, just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, those same suspects robbed the Mapco at 2101 Murfreesboro Pike.

Just after 1 a.m., the suspects robbed the Speedway at 710 Murfreesboro Pike.

The first suspect is described as 5’5” and heavyset. The suspect was wearing a red beanie, aviator sunglasses, a black leather motorcycle jacket with a thin white/gray stripe across the chest, blue jeans and brown boots.

The second is described as 5’8”, thinner and wearing a black beanie.

They are believed to be traveling in a black vehicle, possibly a 90s model Oldsmobile or Chevy Impala.

Police are investigating.

