Woman shot outside Jazzy's Lounge in Nashville

A woman was shot in Nashville early Saturday morning on her way to a lounge near Talbot’s Corner.

Metro Police say the victim had parked her car on the street near Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge on Hampton Street just after 2 a.m., and she was on the way to the lounge when a man approached her.

The suspect, described as a black man with dreads, attempted to rob her near the intersection of Hampton Street and Avondale Circle. He fired one shot, hitting the victim’s arm and chest.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a Chevy Impala with a temporary tag.

Police are investigating the incident.

