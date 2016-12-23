Local families reunite at airport for Christmas weekend

Beth Clanahan and her family eagerly await the arrival of her son. (Source: WSMV)

Thousands of passengers traveled through Nashville International Airport Friday, many heading home for the Christmas weekend, others coming back to see family and friends in Tennessee.

Relatives eagerly waited for their loved ones to walk through security, including Beth Clanahan, whose son Chase came home for the first time since last Christmas.

“It means a lot to me,” Clanahan told Channel 4. “It means the world to me to have our kids with us.”

Bellevue residents Kay and Craig Crouch invited Kay’s 90-year-old grandmother to Nashville for Christmas this year. Maggie Jackson still lives on her own in Maryland and travels by herself too.

“Since my mom’s passing we’ve gotten really close,” said Crouch. “It’s just Christmas to me, having my family here.”

Kay Crouch was in tears when her grandmother arrived through security. She said the flight was crowded and uneventful.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my great grandson’s future wife,” Jackson said. “I’m still trying to keep on going.”

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.