Man shot, killed during altercation in Murfreesboro

One person was killed after a shooting on West Castle Street, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police said officers responded to 310 W. Castle St. at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers said an altercation had occurred and at least one shot was fired, striking a man.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police took the other person into custody for questioning.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.