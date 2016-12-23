Man shot, killed during altercation in Murfreesboro - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot, killed during altercation in Murfreesboro

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed after a shooting on West Castle Street, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police said officers responded to 310 W. Castle St. at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers said an altercation had occurred and at least one shot was fired, striking a man.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police took the other person into custody for questioning.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.