Mixed feelings arise about change of venue for Nashville New Year's Eve bash

More than 150,000 attended the Bash on Broadway in 2015. (WSMV)

Nashville has seen a lot of changes over the years, and it's about to experience another one.

City leaders are reminding visitors the big New Year's Eve bash is moving from Broadway.

Jack Daniel’s Music City City Midnight, featuring headliner Keith Urban, will be held at Bicentennial Mall in the Germantown area.

"It will be interesting to see how many people actually go to Germantown for it," said Tin Roof General Manager Kristin Washington.

Washington said she was concerned about the change when she first heard about it this summer, but now that the New Year's party has sold out at Tin Roof, she is no longer worried.

"It's going to be busy from the time we open until the time we close," said Washington.

Safety was a big reason for the change. Last year, more than 150,000 people packed the Bash on Broadway, and it was tough for both visitors and police to move around.

"We need to get to a point where there is more than 7-square-foot per person," said Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell.

Hosting the big concert at Bicentennial Mall is expected to break up that crowd.

"They were looking for anywhere close to the heart of the city that had some space," said O'Connell.

Musicians are coming around on the idea too.

"I still think Broadway is going to be impassable," said Sean Bellamy.

O'Connell said those who live around the mall are a little leery.

"For years these neighborhoods have been enjoying a relatively quiet non-commercial area,” said O’Connell. “Sure, there are some restaurants in Germantown along the Jefferson Street corridor, but nothing like dropping 100,000 people at Bicentennial Mall.”

O'Connell said the bright side is being able to showcase different parts of the city outside the bright lights of Broadway.

The move is not permanent. O'Connell said this is more of a tryout and the city will reevaluate next year.

