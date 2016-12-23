Hendersonville house catches fire, man carries wife from burning home

The days leading into Christmas have been interrupted for a Hendersonville family. A man says he came home Thursday to find the family's house burning. Now, he says they've lost all their belongings, and their Rockland Road home is a total loss.

"You know me," said Herman Hudson, speaking to a group of friends gathered next to his home. "My head's not down like a circus clown. I'm looking up to the sky, grinnin' and God-fearin'. You've got to move on and persevere."

Hudson is a man with friends.

"I wanted to make sure you got out," said a friend, walking up to a group huddled around Hudson and shaking his hand.

Everyone knows Hudson from his years doing car detail work from his home. Having good friends has never been more important to him than after what happened Thursday.

"This wall right here was flaming hot, fire running up it," said Hudson, walking in the debris. "It looked just like red water. When it went that way, the Corvette blew up, and the fire went right toward the kitchen."

Hudson said his wife, Bonita, who has multiple sclerosis and is unable to walk, was inside the house.

"If I had to go in and come out of there like a stuntman on fire, she was going to be out of there," he said. "I had no suit on, no oxygen. I picked the table up by the couch and smashed it on the wall. I swooped her up and brought her out of the house. You can call it adrenaline, but I call it Jesus. As for me standing right here, I don't know if I could if she'd died in that house. I was so glad when it happened, I was here to take care of her."

Hudson believes the fire was started by a wood burning stove.

Despite the loss of his house, he said he knows he'll be okay because he has Bonita and all those friends.

"Am I crying over a losing a Yukon or a Corvette in a burning garage?" asked Hudson. "No, I am not. This will not destroy me. These tears I'm crying now, these are tears of joy, and the only reason I'm standing here now is I'm showing you God's putting something back here for me."

Hudson said the family's dog and cat passed away in the fire. He said the house did have insurance, and they're planning to rebuild at the same spot.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account.

