Police plan security measures for New Year’s Eve

Metro Police plan to assign several hundred officers to the downtown and Bicentennial Mall areas on New Year’s Eve as thousands will be downtown to celebrate the new year.

Police said Second Avenue North between Broadway and Church Street would be closed to allow for operation the Sheriff Department’s Sober Ride program. Broadway may be closed in sections if the crowd becomes too large for the sidewalks.

Bicentennial Mall, the new location for the Music City Midnight celebration, will have several street closings:

Harrison Street from Fourth Avenue North to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard;

Fifth, Sixth and Seventh avenues from James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street;

Junior Gilliam Way from Third Avenue North to Fifth Avenue North.

There will be drop-off and loading zones for cabs, hotel shuttles and personal vehicles on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Rideshare drivers (Uber/Lyft) will be permitted to drop off on Fifth Avenue between James Robertson Parkway and Jefferson Street.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.