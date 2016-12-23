Franklin driving instructor offers free 2-hour classes following teen crashes

The latest round of teen driving deaths not only has families grieving this holiday, but some wanting to make a difference.

A Franklin driving instructor is offering free classes following the deaths of four Williamson County high school students over the past month.

"It was all over twitter. Everyone was sad," said Noah Hlavati, a student driver who is a sophomore at Centennial High School.

Centennial Senior Jim Cheek, a football and baseball player; Sophomore Morgan Fell, a 16 year old due to return to Summit High next year; Ravenwood High Senior Riath Al-Shawi and Page High Senior Savanna Biles were all killed in car crashes in the last four weeks, and three of the teen victims were driving, according to police. The news struck a nerve with Chris Medina, who teaches teen drivers at Spanky's Driving Academy in Franklin.

"It's heartbreaking. I've cried a couple of times. I can't imagine being a parent losing your baby who you've raised all those years," said Medina.

He made a Facebook video announcing he will offer two hours of free classes for 6 nights, and Medina hopes the effort will save lives.

"Bring your licensed teenager and you, yourself as a parent. It's so important. You have to be there," said Medina. "And we're just going to go back to basics."

Medina wants to use the time as a quick refresher for teens because they are out of school on holiday break.

"We're going to go over what speeding is, what space cushions are, aggressive driving road rage," Medina said. "Distracted driving is going to be one of the main things we go over."

Hlavati, 15, wrapped up his lesson with Spanky's when he told Channel 4's Briona Arradondo that Centennial students are struggling with the loss of Cheek.

"I've been learning to drive a little bit more safely because of all the bad things that have happened," Hlavati said.

Williamson County school administrators are sending letters to parents about a safe driving taskforce in January.

"You have to let them know how much you care about them. You have to be involved in their driving."

The free driving classes are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday after Christmas and New Years from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Medina said you don't have to register but asks that anyone who attends arrive 10 minutes early.

You can find more information those free classes here.