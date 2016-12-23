Budaj's 28 saves lead Kings over Predators 4-0

By JIM DIAMOND

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Peter Budaj made 28 saves to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Nick Shore, Nic Dowd, Jeff Carter and Devin Setoguchi scored for Los Angeles. Playing the sixth of their season-long nine-game road swing, the Kings improved their record to 3-2-1 on the current trip.

Budaj made 12 saves in the first period, nine in the second and seven in the third en route to his fourth shutout of the season and 15th of his career.

Pekka Rinne made 21 saves for Nashville, whose two-game winning streak came to an end.

Shore scored the game's first goal at 6:33 of the opening period.

Jordan Nolan carried the puck into the low slot and sent a pass to Shore in the right faceoff circle. Shore attempted to pass it back to Nolan, but the puck deflected off the stick of Nashville's Mike Ribeiro and past Rinne.

