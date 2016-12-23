Putin sends Trump holiday greetings

President-elect Trump has received a holiday message from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the letter, Putin wishes the president-elect “warmest Christmas and New Year greetings.”

The letter also says Putin hopes the two countries can take steps to work together.

In a statement, Trump called the letter “very nice.”

You can read the letter in its entirety below.

”Dear Mr. Trump,

Please accept my warmest Christmas and New Year greetings.

Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world.

I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able - by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner – to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level.

Please accept my sincere wishes to you and your family of sound health, happiness, well being, success and all the best.

Sincerely,

V. Putin”

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.