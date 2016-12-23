Fort Campbell soldiers charged in Clarksville murder

Police want to speak with the occupants of the dark car (pictured) in connection with the death of Joseph Gordon, whose body was found in an apartment complex parking lot. (Photo: Clarksville Police)

Two Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with criminal homicide in the deadly shooting of a Clarksville man.

Police arrested Marqus Bryant, 20, and Robert Gough, 24, on Saturday. They are accused of killing Joseph Gordon, 25.

Gordon was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. Friday to check on a man covered in blood and lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Royster Lane.

First responders could not find a pulse on the man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant and Gough’s bond hearing is set for Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is urged to call Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5447, or call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477).

