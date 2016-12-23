Police arrest suspect in early morning robberies

Surveillance photo of the suspect in the armed robbery at Steak 'n Shake on Myatt Drive. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Joshua Hackett, 35, was arrested on aggravated robbery charges, including the Steak n Shake in Madison. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and held up a restaurant in Madison early Friday morning.

Metro police said citizen tips led to the arrest of Joshua Hackett, 35, on aggravated robbery charges.

Hackett is accused to approaching a man in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Gallatin Pike in Madison at 4:15 a.m. Friday and demanding money. The victim handed over his wallet and the suspect fled in the victim’s gold 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van.

While officers were on the scene at Walmart, a second hold-up involving the same suspect was reported at the Steak ‘n Shake on Myatt Drive. The gunman again demanded money, and the cashier complied.

