Robbery suspect fatally struck by vehicle on I-24 after running from police

Traffic cam footage of the scene on I-24 in Murfreesboro. (Source: TDOT)

The scene on I-24 in Murfreesboro where a robbery suspect was struck by oncoming traffic. (Source: WSMV)

A robbery suspect was struck and killed by a vehicle after running from police onto Interstate 24.

Murfreesboro Police say officers responded to a robbery of an individual near I-24 and Highway 96 around 10 p.m. Thursday when they located a suspect vehicle near I-24.

The officers confronted the suspect, 25-year-old Jermaine Wade, of Nashville, who then ran from the officers on foot.

Wade ran onto I-24 eastbound and was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

I-24 eastbound was closed while crews investigated but is now back open.

