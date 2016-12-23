Two families displaced after duplex fire in east Nashville

Six people are safe but displaced following a duplex fire in Nashville around midnight Thursday night.

A woman living in the back of the duplex says she was cooking when the fire broke out. She saw the wall on fire and then evacuated her two children, two child relatives staying with her and a puppy.

A man living in the front of the duplex escaped on his own.

No one was injured, but the puppy had to be resuscitated with a pet oxygen mask and CPR.

The fire department arrived to heavy smoke and flames, which caused significant damage.

The woman's family is displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

