Brentwood homeowner believes Christmas tree may have cause house fire

Fire officials said the home is likely a total loss. (WSMV) Fire officials said the home is likely a total loss. (WSMV)
BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Elmington Court in Brentwood on Thursday night.

Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss said a neighbor called 911 around 7:40 p.m. after they saw flames.

Nobody was at home at the time of the fire. Goss said the house appears to be a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

The homeowner believes the fire may have been started by the Christmas tree, but an exact cause has not yet been determined.

