Beloved Franklin newspaper vendor laid to rest

A fixture in the Franklin community was laid to rest on Thursday night.

Most won’t recognize his name, but many know his face.

Fred Cobb was a Contributor newspaper vendor who faithfully stood on a Franklin street corner every morning, selling papers, but giving so much more.

Aubrey Diefenthal read part of a note she had attached to Cobb’s Christmas present.

“We really enjoy giving you money whenever we see you and seeing your smiling face and positive attitude,” Diefenthal said.

Sisters Aubrey and Avery Diefenthal are heartbroken they didn’t have the chance to deliver the gift.

“He was like family to me,” Aubrey Diefenthal said.

The girls, along with their mother Tammy, passed Cobb every day on their way to school.

“He was so happy given his situation and he would always smile and wave,” Avery Diefenthal said.

Cobb became homeless after losing his wife to brain cancer. Picking up The Contributor was his first step to picking up the pieces of his life.

Cobb made enough money to eventually move into a small apartment with his fiance, and that was all he needed.

“If you were having a bad day, you would see him and it would make you smile because you would see him smile,” Tammy Diefenthal said.

She said Cobb was able to teach her daughters lessons she never could.

“It honestly made me a better person seeing the way he spread love and joy to others with what he was given in life,” Tammy Diefenthal said.

Cobb didn't have much, so his family asked the community to pitch in for funeral expenses and his burial. They raised more than $10,000 in just a few days.

Though heartbroken, this family says they are at peace knowing he has been properly laid to rest.

“He would always call me his angel, and I believe he is an angel now,” Aubrey Diefenthal said.

Cobb was 49 years old. It’s still not clear how he died.

