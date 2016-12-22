1 killed in Rutherford County crash - WSMV Channel 4

1 killed in Rutherford County crash

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a crash in Rutherford County on Thursday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 70 South and Mt. Herman Road.

There are few additional details on the crash at this time.

