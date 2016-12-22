Gallatin police search for missing man - WSMV Channel 4

Gallatin police search for missing man

Jeffery Lamb (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Jeffery Lamb (Source: Gallatin Police Department)
Lamb is driving a gray 2005 Ford Ranger. (Source: Gallatin Police Department) Lamb is driving a gray 2005 Ford Ranger. (Source: Gallatin Police Department)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Gallatin are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jeffery Lamb was reported missing on Thursday. Police said he was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Lamb is driving a gray 2005 Ford Ranger with Tennessee tag 6C5-4A9.

Anyone with information on Lamb’s whereabouts is asked to call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.

