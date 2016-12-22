Vanderbilt buys acre of Broadway, preservationists push to protect former House of Manuel site

An acre of Broadway has history, art and a well-known cafe. Vanderbilt has bought that acre for more than $13 million, leaving many wondering if those familiar spots will stay.

"It's a special place," said Robbie Jones of Historic Nashville, referring to a red brick building on the corner of the acre. "It makes Nashville unique, and we want to see those places saved. It was constructed in 1908. The American Legion owned it for about 40 years. It was the location of the House of Manuel. He designed clothing for the superstars, everyone from Bono to Dolly to Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Rolling Stones, you name it. He provided wardrobes for 90 movies and 13 television shows. How many other cities can claim they have this location for a world-famous designer?"

The house sits on an acre that also includes the former Noshville site and longtime businesses J & J's Market, Midtown Gallery and Framers and Local Color Gallery. Under a previous developer, the plan was to demolish the area.

"A demo permit was pulled in 2014, and the developer had every intent to move forward with the redevelopment of the property into a 25-story mixed-use development," Jones said.

Instead, Vanderbilt has bought the acre from the developer.

The owner of Midtown Gallery and Framers told Channel 4 he's thrilled and is looking forward to Vanderbilt being the area's new landlord. He said the deal will mean his shop remains at its current location at least another two years.

Jones said he's cautiously optimistic about what this will mean for the former House of Manuel site that now sits vacant.

"We'd like to have a sit-down with Vanderbilt and talk about how the House of Manuel is worth preserving," Jones said. "We'd like to see some sort of adapter for use, turn it into offices, classrooms, lease it out, something can be done to keep this building intact and preserve this special place of Nashville history. There's incentives we can help them out with. There's incentives, federal tax credits we can educate them about and convince them there's a way to make the numbers work."

A representative for Vanderbilt said there's no specific information on how the area will be developed yet.

A statement said:

Vanderbilt University has acquired a strategic, .98-acre site at 1912, 1918 and 1922 Broadway. The site is located across the street from other Vanderbilt-owned holdings within the Terrace Place, Broadway and 20th Avenue South block, including the Barbizon Apartments (2006 Broadway), Center Building (2014 Broadway), 2007 Terrace Place and 2015 Terrace Place. Vanderbilt is working with the current tenants of 1912 Broadway to ensure a smooth transition; JJ’s Market and Midtown Gallery & Framers will remain in their leases while Vanderbilt finalizes long-term plans for the site.

