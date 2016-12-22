No one injured in Hendersonville house fire

A fire forced a Hendersonville family out of their home on Thursday.

The fire on Rockland Road started in the garage, which was not connected to the house. Flames ripped through the structure before spreading to the house.

Two people were at home at the time. Both got out safely, but one woman needed help.

“She does have a medical condition, and I think her husband or son was able to bring her out prior to our arrival,” said Fire Chief Scottie Bush. “And again, if they had working smoke detectors, it’s very vital that that alerted him to get the female victim out of the house.”

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but there was some damage to the house.

