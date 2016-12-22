Drier air, severe viruses linked to prolonged sickness

Many are sniffling and sneezing into Christmas this weekend, and doctors said there are some viruses making the rounds that are more severe this year, which could be why you're staying sick longer.

A doctor with Vanderbilt Medical Center said drier air is one of the culprits, especially if someone suffers from sinus infections around this time of year.

Doctors said this time of year is the peak for sinus infections and colds.

"I came in here to get some tea and some lemon. I've got a little bit of a sinus issue and a sore throat, so I need something to just clean that up," said Trey House, of Nashville.

Many people are feeling the pressure as they get ready for family and friends just a couple of days. Dr. Cosby Stone, of Vanderbilt Asthma and Allergy Clinic, is seeing more people come in with sinus infections threatening to ruin the holiday.

"There are a couple of circulating viruses that are a little bit more severe than years past," Stone said. "So folks are coughing and they are miserable and they have a lot of sinus pressure."

And the recent weather in Middle Tennessee hasn't helped.

"Yes, especially with the temperature drops like Saturday, it was 70 degrees and it was 20 degrees. Just, I can't. I don't do that well at all," House said.

Many people are stocking up on their go-to remedies. Dolly Thomas works at the Turnip Truck downtown, and she helps those who want a more natural fix.

"It's a four-day cycle and you take it just like you would take a Z-Pak, and it has all the herbs in it," said Thomas, referencing one of the health products.

It's the same aisle where Ashley Couse was shopping. She's expecting a child in May.

"Today I was looking for some magnesium and vitamin C, which I love to take in the winter time to boost my immune levels," Couse said.

While medicines, herbs and minerals all do their part, tried and true ways of prevention still work, like keeping your hands clean.

"Steer clear of the people who are coughing because we're all susceptible to getting infections like anybody else," Stone said.

If you like to use nasal sprays, Stone said it's best to aim it out toward your ears to it can reach where it needs to go. Some other remedies that can help include garlic, ginger, cayenne pepper and honey, and the Neti Pot.

