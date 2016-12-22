Nearly 900 families benefit from Dolly Parton wildfire fund

Dolly Parton is making good on her promise to help wildfire victims in the Smoky Mountains.

Parton’s My People Fund has handed out nearly $900,000 to 884 families affected by the disaster.

In the coming months, each of those families will receive an additional $5,000.

Parton raised nearly $9 million for the wildfire victims during a national telethon.

The Dollywood Foundation says any additional money will also benefit the victims.

