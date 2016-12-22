Nearly 900 families benefit from Dolly Parton wildfire fund - WSMV Channel 4

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Dolly Parton is making good on her promise to help wildfire victims in the Smoky Mountains.

Parton’s My People Fund has handed out nearly $900,000 to 884 families affected by the disaster.

In the coming months, each of those families will receive an additional $5,000.

Parton raised nearly $9 million for the wildfire victims during a national telethon.

The Dollywood Foundation says any additional money will also benefit the victims.

