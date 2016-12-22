Missing man's death being investigated as a homicide - WSMV Channel 4

Missing man's death being investigated as a homicide

Billy Pace Jr.'s family shared this flyer on Facebook. Billy Pace Jr.'s family shared this flyer on Facebook.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man whose body was found on Wednesday was murdered.

Billy Pace Jr.’s death has been ruled a homicide based on preliminary autopsy results.

Pace’s body was found in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Ross Lane in Clarksville. He was reported missing by his father on Sunday.

Investigators said they are following up on leads and speaking to several persons of interest.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to call the sheriff’s office at 931-648-0611 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

