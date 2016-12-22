Police: Autopsy results inconclusive for cause of death of missing woman

Metro police continue to investigate the death of Ashley Brown, whose body was found at a waste facility early Wednesday morning.

Police said in a news release that preliminary autopsy results into the death of Brown, 27, were inconclusive.

Brown was last seen early Saturday morning when she left a friend’s apartment at 220 25th Ave. N.

Police believe her body was in a dumpster in the vicinity of the apartment building before being transported to AAA Disposal, 1160 Freightliner Dr.

A worker at the facility discovered Brown’s body at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

"It's devastating. We were really hoping they'd come up with something," said Trevor Brown, Ashley's father, "At least she is not still missing, and as hard as it is to say, at least we know where she is at."

Friends and co-workers gathered at Centennial Park on Thursday to release balloons in Ashley Brown's memory. Thursday would have been her 28th birthday.

Anyone who may have seen Brown after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 or has information about her death should contact police at 615-862-7329.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Brown's family with funeral expenses. Click here for more information.

