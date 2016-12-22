Rutherford County sheriff's major suspended after allegedly lying about citizenship

A major with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office who was indicted last month has been suspended without pay and decommissioned.

Terry McBurney has been on leave since being indicted after allegedly falsifying documents claiming he was a U.S. citizen.

“Due to substantial concerns of your involvement within an active federal criminal investigation, all duties authorized and empowered to you as a deputy sheriff in accordance with Tennessee state law is temporarily removed,” Deputy Chief Keith Lowery said in a release.

McBurney’s weapon and law enforcement ID cards have been taken while his case is proceeding.

McBurney, 47, was born in Ireland, according to his 2010 job application on file at the Rutherford County personnel office. He reportedly checked “yes” on the box asking if he was a U.S. citizen.

Auditors said McBurney marked “yes” to the citizenship question on two different federal immigration forms.

According to officials, McBurney submitted an application for naturalization in 2015. On Feb. 2016, McBurney was naturalized as a U.S. citizen.

If he is convicted, McBurney is facing several years in prison.

