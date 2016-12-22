State: 1 out 3 of district's teachers not 'highly qualified'

The wreck happened at the intersection of John R. Rice Boulevard and Fortress Boulevard. According to TDOT, the crash is blocking the off-ramp from Interstate 24.More >>
The wreck happened at the intersection of John R. Rice Boulevard and Fortress Boulevard. According to TDOT, the crash is blocking the off-ramp from Interstate 24.More >>
Metro Council will be voting on a controversial immigration ordinance next week. If the bill passes, it would change Metro code regarding federal civil immigration laws.More >>
Metro Council will be voting on a controversial immigration ordinance next week. If the bill passes, it would change Metro code regarding federal civil immigration laws.More >>
The Vans Warped Tour is coming to the Fairgrounds Nashville on Tuesday, which will cause delays for drivers in the area.More >>
The Vans Warped Tour is coming to the Fairgrounds Nashville on Tuesday, which will cause delays for drivers in the area.More >>
A Vanderbilt University project to combat fake news has clinched an award worth $50,000 in funding.More >>
A Vanderbilt University project to combat fake news has clinched an award worth $50,000 in funding.More >>
Small businesses in some Tennessee counties are eligible for federal loans as a result of a drought last fall.More >>
Small businesses in some Tennessee counties are eligible for federal loans as a result of a drought last fall.More >>
Police are looking for two men in connection to two armed robberies in the Nashville area early Tuesday morning.More >>
Police are looking for two men in connection to two armed robberies in the Nashville area early Tuesday morning.More >>
Channel 4's crew witnessed at least two people being taken from the scene in ambulances. One person was shot above the knee.More >>
Channel 4's crew witnessed at least two people being taken from the scene in ambulances. One person was shot above the knee.More >>
The plan includes limiting classroom celebrations that serve food. It also asks teachers not to use unhealthy snacks as a reward for good behavior.More >>
The plan includes limiting classroom celebrations that serve food. It also asks teachers not to use unhealthy snacks as a reward for good behavior.More >>
A Franklin songwriter hopes you’ll be humming his songs after hearing them in a different way.More >>
A Franklin songwriter hopes you’ll be humming his songs after hearing them in a different way.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>