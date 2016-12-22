State: 1 out 3 of district's teachers not 'highly qualified' - WSMV Channel 4

State: 1 out 3 of district's teachers not 'highly qualified'

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A recent report says fewer than two-thirds of the teachers in the state-run Achievement School District last year were considered "highly qualified."

Citing data from the Tennessee State Report Card, The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2ik4mQ5 ) reports that just under 65 percent of ASD teachers last year were considered "highly qualified." About 97 percent of teachers met that standard statewide.

To meet that highest level, a teacher must have a bachelor's degree, a license and a demonstrated ability to teach the subject he or she is teaching.

Vanderbilt University professor Gary Henry says the ASD's percentage is a "red flag" but it doesn't necessarily mean the teachers aren't effective.

The state created the ASD five years ago using federal grant funding to transform schools performing in the bottom 5 percent.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.