State: 1 out 3 of district's teachers not 'highly qualified'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A recent report says fewer than two-thirds of the teachers in the state-run Achievement School District last year were considered "highly qualified."

Citing data from the Tennessee State Report Card, The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2ik4mQ5 ) reports that just under 65 percent of ASD teachers last year were considered "highly qualified." About 97 percent of teachers met that standard statewide.

To meet that highest level, a teacher must have a bachelor's degree, a license and a demonstrated ability to teach the subject he or she is teaching.

Vanderbilt University professor Gary Henry says the ASD's percentage is a "red flag" but it doesn't necessarily mean the teachers aren't effective.

The state created the ASD five years ago using federal grant funding to transform schools performing in the bottom 5 percent.

