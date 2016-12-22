Pinewood Pine Nut Cookies

INGREDIENTS

1. 14 ounces almond paste

2. 1¼cups powdered sugar

3. ¼teaspoon table salt

4. 1tablespoon orange zest (from 1 orange)

5. 4large egg whites, lightly beaten

6. 1¼cups pine nuts

7. DIRECTIONS

1. Crumble almond paste into a bowl; add powdered sugar and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until mixture is evenly combined and looks sandy, about 3 minutes. Beat in orange zest. On medium speed, add egg whites in three additions, beating well after each addition. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until mixture is smooth and creamy, about 3 minutes. Cover and chill 1 hour.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Spoon mixture by scant tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle each cookie with about 1 teaspoon pine nuts. Bake until light golden brown, 16 to 18 minutes. Cool on pans about 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely, about 20 minutes.