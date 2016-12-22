Nashville Humane Association hosts holiday adoption special

Nashville Humane Association is hosting a holiday adoption special throughout the month of December.

All cats and dogs five months or older that have been at the shelter for more than two weeks can be adopted for $25.

“If you know someone that’s looking for a pet and you want to give the gift of unconditional love, we have gift certificates,” said Kenneth Tallier with the Nashville Humane Association. “So you may come on down and purchase a gift certificate, and then when your loved one is ready to adopt a pet, they may come to the shelter and find the perfect animal for them.”

NHA has extended hours on Friday in hopes that every pet will have a home for the holidays. They will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

They are closed Friday through Monday for Christmas, and will reopen for adoptions next Tuesday.

