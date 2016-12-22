Dan Thomas: Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread - WSMV Channel 4

Dan Thomas: Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients

3 cups white sugar

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

1 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup water

4 eggs

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Directions

    Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 1 pound size coffee cans, or three 9x5 inch loaf pans.

    In a large bowl, combine sugar, pumpkin, oil, water, and eggs. Beat until smooth. Blend in flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, and salt. Fold in chocolate chips and nuts. Fill cans 1/2 to 3/4 full.

    Bake for 1 hour, or until an inserted knife comes out clean. Cool on wire racks before removing from cans or pans.

