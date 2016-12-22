Violent overnight carjacking in Franklin could be related to others

This car is similar to the one that was stolen. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

Franklin Police are investigating a violent overnight carjacking they say could be related to two other overnight carjackings in Wilson and Davidson Counties.

At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, four black male suspects in a small, sporty red car pulled up next to the victim, who was arriving at an apartment complex at 700 Westminster Drive.

The two suspects in the front seat motioned for the victim to roll down his window and then asked for directions. While the victim was looking up directions on his phone, one of the suspects in the back seat quietly approached, pressed the barrel of his gun to the victim’s temple and ordered him out of the car.

Even though the victim complied, the suspect fired a shot at him while stealing his car. The suspect missed and the victim was not injured.

Police are searching for the four suspects and two vehicles: the red car they arrived in and the victim’s stolen 2004 black Mercury Grand Marquis.

The car has damage to the front bumper. At the time of the theft, the car had a TN license plate 7C 95 V9.

Detectives believe this carjacking could be related to two others overnight in Wilson and Davidson Counties.

If you have information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

