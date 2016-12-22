Man sought in shooting of ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

Anyone who sees Angel Wilkerson is asked to call police. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man as he dropped off his girlfriend at work in Antioch on Thursday morning.

Metro police said victim, 29-year-old Reginald McFarland, was dropping his girlfriend, 24-year-old Angel Wilkerson, off at her job at the Pain Management Group on Crossings Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

As Wilkerson was getting out of the car, police said her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, 37-year-old Donald King, drove up and blocked the vehicle.

Police said King punched Wilkerson and then opened the driver’s side door and shot McFarland twice in his leg.

McFarland then drove himself to a house on Shagbark Trail, and an ambulance was called. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for his injury.

After the shooting, police said Wilkerson left with King in his gray Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle was later recovered on Sioux Terrace in Madison.

A warrant was issued on Thursday for King’s arrest on a felony aggravated assault charge. Later in the day, police said King was also wanted for kidnapping Wilkerson.

Wilkerson came to the domestic violence office on Friday and was OK.

Police continue to search for King. If you have seen him, call police at 615-862-8600.

Metro police said McFarland spoke to detectives on Wednesday about a shooting the day before that killed two people, including his cousin.

McFarland told police he was attacked by his cousin and another man when he asked them to meet at a family member’s home. He defended himself my firing at them, killing both. Click here to read more.

McFarland has not been charged in that shooting. Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

