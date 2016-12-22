House fire shuts down Battery Lane

A house fire on Battery Lane Thursday morning shut down the street and killed at least four pets, officials say.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Metro Fire crews say they could see flames coming from the front living room when they arrived.

The man and woman living in the house were able to escape. The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but he's expected to be okay.

Fire crews say the two had 10 dogs, a cat and three birds. The cat, two birds, and a dog died. Three dogs are still missing.

The fire was contained to one room. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Battery Lane is currently shut down between Dustin Lane and Soper Avenue.

