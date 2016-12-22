Man shot and robbed in hotel parking lot - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot and robbed in hotel parking lot

Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting at a Nashville hotel early Thursday morning.

Police said victim pulled into the parking lot of the Comfort Inn at 1501 Demonbreun St. with his wife and friend when two suspects approached demanding cash at gunpoint.

One suspect shot the victim in the lower leg, and the victim was driven to Vanderbilt Medical Center with a non-life threatening wound.

The suspects are described as two black men, one with a gray hoodie and one with a black hoodie. One of the two was described as 5’9” or 5’10”, 140 to 150 lbs. and in his early 20s.

Police did not initially say if anything was stolen.

