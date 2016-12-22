Metro Police looking for several suspects after two overnight armed carjackings

Metro Police are investigating two unrelated carjackings that took place within half an hour of each other early Thursday morning.

Metro Police say the first one happened just after midnight.

The victims told police they saw several suspects breaking into cars in the parking lot of the Woodbridge Apartments off of Antioch Pike.

The victims say they tried to drive away but the suspects blocked them in and took their red 2008 Nissan Sentra at gunpoint. The victims say one of the suspects fired a shot into the air before driving off. No one was injured.

The victim says there were at least three suspects dressed all in black.

The second carjacking took place 20 minutes later on Xavier Drive in Antioch.

The victim told police they were assaulted by two armed men wearing all black and ski masks. Those suspects took a cellphone, money and the victim's 2007 black Lexus SUV.

Emergency crews gave that victim first aid on the scene.

Police do not believe the two carjackings are related.

