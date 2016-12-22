Crews respond to fire at GM Spring Hill plant

A still from a viewer's video of the fire at the GM plant. (Source: Joseph Mattox)

Crews battled a storage facility fire at GM's Spring Hill plant early Thursday morning that left the building destroyed.

Fire agencies from around Maury County responded to the scene Thursday and began shuttling water to the site.

The fire is now out, and no one was injured in the fire.

The building, which held maintenance supplies and not auto parts, is a total loss.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.