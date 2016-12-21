Young gang members graduate from first-ever juvenile court program

A group of former gang members are getting a second chance.

They’re graduates of the nation's first gang-focused juvenile court program.

Organizers say it’s a tough program. More than half of the young men who started it 12 weeks ago didn't make it through.

“I didn’t take it seriously at first,” said graduate Terrell Polk.

At first it was a pain, something they had to do keep from going to jail.

Wednesday night, Polk said he felt different.

“I feel free, you know what I am saying? I feel free from the devil, from a lot of things that were keeping me down,” Polk said.

Gentlemen And Not Gangsters, or G.A.N.G., has been around for nearly two years. Only recently was it adopted by Metro’s Juvenile Court.

It's the first of a three tier program that once completed, will expunge these young men's records.

“It’s not like juvenile courts is giving them a slap on the wrist. They actually have to work through this,” said Bishop Marcus Campbell, founder of G.A.N.G.

The second tier is counseling, and the third and final step is community outreach.

“You’ve beaten the odds and I am so proud of you guys,” said probation officer Kelly Hobbs.

Taught by former gang members, the tough love program has led dozens of young men off of a destructive path.

“The streets aren’t really what it is and what it seems to be,” said graduate Nathaniel Webb.

But Wednesday’s ceremony had some somber moments.

Former gang student Hoigo Lyles was honored. He died in a shooting earlier this month.

The story of his violent death served as an even bigger push for the young men to get back on track.

“I feel like they are going to make it. They are going to beat through it. I’m going to make it because I don't want to fall, so I am going to keep going,” Polk said.

G.A.N.G relies solely on donations. Click here for information on how to help.

