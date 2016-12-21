State announces plans to plant 100K trees in a day

State officials hope to plant 100,000 trees in one day next year. (Source: Tennessee Environmental Council)

State officials hope to plant 100,000 trees in one day, and they need your help.

Numerous state agencies are teaming up for what’s being called the largest community tree planting event in Tennessee’s history.

The tree is free for anyone who signs up.

Earlier this year, volunteers planted around 46,000 trees. They want to more than double that the next go round.

The date is set for Feb. 25, 2017. For more information and to register, click here.

