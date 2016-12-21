Dayton defeats Vanderbilt 68-63

By SHANNON RUSSELL

Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Charles Cooke had 19 points and Dayton shrugged off its second-lowest first-half total of the season to beat Vanderbilt 68-63 on Wednesday night.

The Flyers (8-3) scored 21 points in the first half but more than doubled that in the first 11:37 of the second half, surging ahead 45-39 and never relinquishing control. Dayton had 17 points in the first half of a loss to Northwestern.

Kendall Pollard added 13 points and Ryan Mikesell contributed a season-high-tying 12 points and a career-best 11 rebounds.

Matthew Fisher-Davis paced Vanderbilt (6-6) with a career-high 25 points behind 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. The Commodores twice clawed within four points in the last 28 seconds but were unable to take the lead.

A more fluid offense and better shooting propelled Dayton after halftime. The Flyers made four of their first seven attempts from long range after the break - two by Kyle Davis and two by Mikesell - and stretched their lead to 10 points.

Cold shooting doomed the Commodores from the start. They missed seven of their first eight shots and never took advantage of the Flyers' 28.1-percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.

Payton Willis' buzzer beater ensured Vanderbilt's 23-21 halftime edge. Dayton roared back soon after, reeling off eight straight points in a sequence that energized the home crowd and set the tone for the victory.

