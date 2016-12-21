68-year-old cafe to close on New Year's Eve

After 68 years, Moss' Cafe in Clarksville will close its doors for good at the end of the year. (WSMV)

In a year Harry Truman was president and Ed Sullivan was debuting Toast of the Town on TV, a little restaurant opened its doors in Clarksville. It was called Moss's Cafe.

"This opened up in '48," said owner Margaret Lampley. "I came here in '73."

"You can look at the barstools and tell how old it really is," added customer Jim Amos. "I started coming in 1961."

The classic meat and three plates are still a draw, but Moss's doesn't believe in "eat, pay, get out of the way." The crowds talk about anything.

"How many cattle are you raising now?" Amos laughed.

"You talk about how to build a birdhouse or a tee pee or whatever else," said customer John Parker. "You can get all kinds of information. If you want to tune up your lawnmower and your diesel tractor, somebody can tell you how to do it. It might not be reliable, but you can get someone to tell you how to do it."

"This is like coming home every day," said customer William Garrett. "It's just a historic place. I'm relatively sure it's the oldest running restaurant in Clarksville."

"You see all these people you know, and you get to laugh and talk and tell stories and keep up with things," said customer Bill Cobb.

Some of the longtime customers are at Moss's every morning. They're called "The Round Table Coffee Club."

"Everyone who belonged to the round table had a cup with their name on it," said Amos, pointing to a display of cups hanging on the wall. "You see the empty pegs, those are the ones who have passed away. Each time there's a death, we take up a collection, put it in the cup and present the cup to the family when they pass on."

As much as she has loved every minute with all the people, Lampley said she needs time with her family.

"It's time for me to retire," she laughed.

She's closing Moss's on New Year's Eve.

"We all hate it, that it's closing," Cobb said.

"We're trying to get a grip on it, but it's kind of hard to do when you eat here every day," Garrett continued.

"Probably the 31st, I'll be crying all day," Lampley said. "That's my last day, but the people will understand. That's all I know, you know, but I need to spend some time with my grandkids."

Working Moss's final days, Lampley sent a thank you to all her customers, the ones with cups still on the wall and the ones with cups no longer there.

"We're just all a big family, and that's the way it is," Garrett said.

Lampley said she rents the space, but she doesn't know what will happen to it next. As for the Round Table Coffee Club, they say they're going to keep meeting. They just need a new place to hang their cups.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.