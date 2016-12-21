BBB warns fake delivery notices could be part of new holiday scam

The BBB believes hundreds of the fake notices may have been distributed. (WSMV)

No one wants to miss a package being delivered just a few days before Christmas.

Right now, hundreds of people are anxiously awaiting deliveries from last-minute shopping.

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee is warning that if you miss a delivery, you may want to check the delivery notice carefully to avoid a growing scam.

Hundreds of people in Middle Tennessee have received delivery notices in the mail over the last week.

Some have even received sticky notes on the front door explaining they missed a package and would need to call a local number to reschedule another delivery time.

The BBB says the notices they’ve received are completely fake and could lead to a potentially dangerous and costly scam.

“Initially, I thought they looked real, legit, like they were really from a company,” said Ryan Harkins, who lives on a street where the notices have been placed. “I can easily see why people could fall for it,” he added, looking at a photo of the fake mailed post card notice.

“This is kind of a twisted version of something we saw a couple of years ago,” said Kathleen Calligan, CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee.

This kind of scam started years ago with phone calls telling people they’d missed a delivery. Last Christmas, it progressed to emails. This year, the hand-delivered sticky notes and postal cards are the ploy.

The notes place emphasis on setting a delivery time. The notice asks the recipient to call the number on the card.

Calligan said the scammer wants to know when the homeowner might be home to accept a delivery.

"The twist to this is very, very devious," Calligan said. "That clicks in [with the scammer] when you won't be at home, that certainly would leave you vulnerable to have your home burglarized.”

For recipients who try to reschedule, the BBB warns the next scheme is they’re asked to pay a special delivery fee using a credit card, which could lead to credit card fraud, and money down the drain.

“Someone has gone to the expense of mailing probably hundreds, maybe hundreds of thousands of cards, not just here in Middle Tennessee, but throughout the U.S. to get the attention of a homeowner who is probably very busy during this time of the year and is expecting a package so they would naturally respond and call the number,” Calligan said.

“I had no clue,” said Jaden Foster, who lives on another street that was targeted. “It kind of sort of scares me because this neighborhood is kind of quiet. It lets me know that scammers are getting more advanced than we are and now we have to look out for more things,”

The BBB said they’ve made local police departments aware of this possible scam, but are warning people that the parties behind the scheme are very intentional and will be successful if consumers are not careful.

You can report scams to the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee’s Scam Tracker.

