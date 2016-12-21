Haslam recommends Flora Tydings to head Board of Regents

Metro police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Target on White Bridge Road in West Nashville.More >>
Metro police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Target on White Bridge Road in West Nashville.More >>
The plan includes limiting classroom celebrations that serve food. It also asks teachers not to use unhealthy snacks as a reward for good behavior.More >>
The plan includes limiting classroom celebrations that serve food. It also asks teachers not to use unhealthy snacks as a reward for good behavior.More >>
A Franklin songwriter hopes you’ll be humming his songs after hearing them in a different way.More >>
A Franklin songwriter hopes you’ll be humming his songs after hearing them in a different way.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>
Just moments after a jury foreman announced convictions for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery, Brandon Banks' attorney said they would appeal.More >>
Just moments after a jury foreman announced convictions for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery, Brandon Banks' attorney said they would appeal.More >>
Youth violence is a very real issue in Nashville, and there's a group working with inner city children to curb the problem.More >>
Youth violence is a very real issue in Nashville, and there's a group working with inner city children to curb the problem.More >>
A video captured a dog charging at a Gallatin Police officer last week, and the officer firing a shot.More >>
A video captured a dog charging at a Gallatin Police officer last week, and the officer firing a shot.More >>
Police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting in south Nashville on Monday.More >>
Police are investigating a domestic violence-related shooting in south Nashville on Monday.More >>
The Tennessee State Capitol was evacuated after a possible structure fire was reported Monday afternoon.More >>
The Tennessee State Capitol was evacuated after a possible structure fire was reported Monday afternoon.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>