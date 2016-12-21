11-year-old brings gifts to patients at assisted living facility

At the Waterford assisted living facility in Smyrna, 11-year-old Carter Lynn walked in with 18 packages for the patients in the memory care unit.

“I wanted to do something for Christmas but didn’t know what, so my mom gave me this idea,” Carter said. “We gave them blankets, lotion, candy canes and other things.”

“When he came in, I couldn’t believe how much he had,” said Sheila Gibbs, memory unit manager at the Waterford. “It tells you about his heart.”

“Carter has always been a giving child, caring for others, good to his friends,” said Beth Lynn, Carter’s mother.

“When I gave them the packages, they hugged me, “Carter said.

Gibbs wanted to give Carter something after his act of kindness, so she bought him a gift card and drove to his house to give it to him.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.