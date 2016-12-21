Missing man's body found in Clarksville

The body of a missing man was found in Clarksville on Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Billy Pace Jr.’s body was found in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Ross Lane in Clarksville.

Pace, 23, was reported missing by his father on Sunday. He said he last spoke to his son on Dec. 15 at 11:15 p.m.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to call the sheriff’s office at 931-648-0611 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

