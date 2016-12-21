Missing man's body found in Clarksville

Metro police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Target on White Bridge Road in West Nashville.More >>
Metro police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Target on White Bridge Road in West Nashville.More >>
The plan includes limiting classroom celebrations that serve food. It also asks teachers not to use unhealthy snacks as a reward for good behavior.More >>
The plan includes limiting classroom celebrations that serve food. It also asks teachers not to use unhealthy snacks as a reward for good behavior.More >>
A Franklin songwriter hopes you’ll be humming his songs after hearing them in a different way.More >>
A Franklin songwriter hopes you’ll be humming his songs after hearing them in a different way.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>
Just moments after a jury foreman announced convictions for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery, Brandon Banks' attorney said they would appeal.More >>
Just moments after a jury foreman announced convictions for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery, Brandon Banks' attorney said they would appeal.More >>
Youth violence is a very real issue in Nashville, and there's a group working with inner city children to curb the problem.More >>
Youth violence is a very real issue in Nashville, and there's a group working with inner city children to curb the problem.More >>
A video captured a dog charging at a Gallatin Police officer last week, and the officer firing a shot.More >>
A video captured a dog charging at a Gallatin Police officer last week, and the officer firing a shot.More >>
The Tennessee State Capitol was evacuated after a possible structure fire was reported Monday afternoon.More >>
The Tennessee State Capitol was evacuated after a possible structure fire was reported Monday afternoon.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
The emergency call came in around 4:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in Fayetteville, Tenn.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.More >>
CNN says it has accepted the resignations of three employees involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of President Donald Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund.More >>
CNN says it has accepted the resignations of three employees involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of President Donald Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund.More >>
Metro police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Target on White Bridge Road in West Nashville.More >>
Metro police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Target on White Bridge Road in West Nashville.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Regulators in California took a pivotal step on Monday toward becoming the first state to require the popular weed killer Roundup to come with a label warning that it's known to cause cancer.More >>
Regulators in California took a pivotal step on Monday toward becoming the first state to require the popular weed killer Roundup to come with a label warning that it's known to cause cancer.More >>
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >>
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >>
Police say a motorcycle officer who stopped a driver for speeding on a suburban highway north of Atlanta had an 'extraterrestrial encounter' - sort of.More >>
Police say a motorcycle officer who stopped a driver for speeding on a suburban highway north of Atlanta had an 'extraterrestrial encounter' - sort of.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>