As holiday patrols pick up, so do neighborhood speeders

With the holiday travel season about to get into full swing, troopers are upping patrols this week.

But some neighbors say the hustle and bustle is hitting quiet neighborhoods around Nashville.

People in West Nashville say they've noticed more people driving well over the speed limit and fewer police patrols enforcing the speed limit.

Lil Cook has lived on Knob Road for more than 50 years. She said drivers are not going 30 mph.

“Coming from Charlotte (Pike) to White Bridge Road, you gain momentum. It's very hard to go 30 (mph), you have to really focus. But it can be done,” Cook said.

Cook added she notices few people getting pulled over.

“There used to be a pretty high (police) visibility there, but we've not seen too much of a police presence there lately,” she said.

Metro police told Channel 4 they tend to do traffic enforcement based on requests by the community. They add it's impossible to post an officer on every street. However, they encourage people to reach out to the nearest precinct and report the problem.

On Interstate 40, Sgt. Travis Plotzer and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are watching for speeders and anyone else breaking the law this holiday weekend.

“We’re going to be looking for people not wearing their seat belts, people driving under the influence, speeding, driving distracted,” Plotzer said.

Plotzer said highway fatality numbers in Tennessee are up from this time last year.

“We just broke over 1,000 fatalities for the year, today. That's not a number we're happy about. Those numbers are families. Right here at the holiday season, it's about families and getting together,” Plotzer said.

Cook offered a message for anyone behind the wheel.

“Act like you live here, or your children live here,” she said. “Just be careful, because we'd love to live the next day."

In regards to speeding through neighborhoods, Metro police said when they do put an officer on speed patrols, word spreads through social media. As a result, people slow down until the officer is no longer posted there. Then, they go right back to speeding.

