M. Lee Smith, publisher of Tennessee Journal, dies at 74

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - M. Lee Smith, who once broke the news that a Tennessee governor had hired a convicted double murderer as a state photographer, has died. He was 74.

Smith was an attorney and Republican political staffer to the late U.S. Sen. Howard Baker and former Gov. Winfield Dunn before launching his own publishing business and newsletter, the Tennessee Journal, in the mid-1970s. Smith's family confirmed he died on Tuesday.

It was in his role reporting for the Tennessee Journal in 1977 that Smith came across Roger Humphreys, a childhood acquaintance from Johnson City, taking photos for the state.

Smith confirmed that Humphreys, the son of a patronage chief of then-Gov. Ray Blanton, had been hired on work release two months after his conviction. Smith's story set off a media storm around Blanton.

