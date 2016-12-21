M. Lee Smith, publisher of Tennessee Journal, dies at 74 - WSMV Channel 4

M. Lee Smith, publisher of Tennessee Journal, dies at 74

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - M. Lee Smith, who once broke the news that a Tennessee governor had hired a convicted double murderer as a state photographer, has died. He was 74.

Smith was an attorney and Republican political staffer to the late U.S. Sen. Howard Baker and former Gov. Winfield Dunn before launching his own publishing business and newsletter, the Tennessee Journal, in the mid-1970s. Smith's family confirmed he died on Tuesday.

It was in his role reporting for the Tennessee Journal in 1977 that Smith came across Roger Humphreys, a childhood acquaintance from Johnson City, taking photos for the state.

Smith confirmed that Humphreys, the son of a patronage chief of then-Gov. Ray Blanton, had been hired on work release two months after his conviction. Smith's story set off a media storm around Blanton.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.