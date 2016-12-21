Nashville Feeding Tree at Woodmont Baptist Church

At a time of year when so many are focused on buying gifts, it's easy to forget that many in our community struggle with the basic necessities.

One in seven Tennesseans are food insecure, which means they don't know where their next meal is coming from.

As a way to give back, Woodmont Baptist Church in Green Hills created the Nashville Feeding Tree. The tree is made of cases of canned vegetables.

Last year's tree was 21’ tall and contained more than 18,000 cans of food. This year's tree well surpassed that, with 26,000 cans, equaling 13 tons of food.

The tree will remain up after until after Christmas. It will be broken down and delivered to various churches and food pantries.

