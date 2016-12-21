Man arrested after standoff, fire at Nashville home

Police said the house is likely a total loss. (WSMV)

A fire broke out at a Nashville home after police responded to a domestic incident on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the domestic call in the 4200 block of Kings Lane around 11 a.m.

Police said the suspect was at his parents’ home when he got into an argument with his mother. She called 911 to say her son had threatened her.

The suspect’s father later called police to say his son, 28-year-old John Bond, was armed with a shotgun.

His mother and father were able to leave the house with some friends but Bond stayed inside.

While police were on the scene, heavy black smoke came from the house. The house then became fully engulfed.

“We noticed there was smoke coming from the house, and of course it appears that he did set the house on fire. As you can see, it’s more than likely a total loss,” said Commander Terrence Graves with Metro police.

Police tried to talk to Bond inside and convince him to come out, but he wouldn’t.

He eventually came out the back of the house and tried to walk away from the SWAT team before he was taken into custody. Graves said Bond could be charged with arson.

Bond did not have a gun when he was taken into custody.

“What happened today, my son has been up probably five or six days and what happened today was a meltdown, a total meltdown,” said Joseph Bond, the suspect’s father.

Police blocked off nearby streets and would not let anyone go near the home. Neighbors were evacuated or asked to shelter in place.

Graves said police didn’t call firefighters to put out the fire until the area was safe and John Bond was in custody.

The Channel 4 I-Team has learned John Bond has an extensive criminal history.

According to court documents, he was charged with aggravated assault in 2013 and 2014. In 2011, he was arrested for public intoxication and evading arrest.

Between 2006 and 2008, John Bond was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and vandalism.

Court documents also say John Bond had threatened his parents in the past and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

